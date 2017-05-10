May 10 Gold Pacific Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds

* Maturity date is May 12, 2020, coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,152 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

