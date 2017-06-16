PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Gold Reserve Inc
* Gold Reserve receives first payment from Venezuela
* Entered further amendment to settlement agreement previously entered into with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
* Under terms of amended settlement agreement, venezuela will pay Gold Reserve a total of approximately US$1.03 billion
* Amended settlement deal contemplates venezuela's obligations thereunder will be partially collateralized with Venezuelan sovereign debt
* Gold reserve - venezuela paid gold reserve initial installment of US$40 million, will pay balance of amount owing in installments over about next 2 years
* Amended settlement agreement contemplates Venezuela's obligations thereunder to be partially collateralized with Venezuelan sovereign debt
* Co, Venezuela counterparts ratify commitment to move forward towards creation of JV named Empresa Mixta Ecosocialista Siembra Minera, S.A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.