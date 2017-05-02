French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Gold Resource Corp
* Reports Q1 revenue of $24.3 million
* Gold resource corporation reports first quarter net income of $4.4 million, or $0.08 per share, maintains 2017 production outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Gold resource corp - 6,747 gold ounces produced in q1
* Gold resource corp - maintains its 2017 annual outlook (range plus or minus 5%) of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces
* 427,890 silver ounces produced in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: