April 12 Gold Standard Ventures Corp
* Gold Standard Ventures announces acquisition of Battle
Mountain Gold
* Gold Standard Ventures - Deal for consideration of 0.1891
of common share of co plus $0.08 in cash for each battle
mountain common share held
* Gold Standard Ventures Corp - Proposed arrangement values
Battle Mountain at approximately C$0.59 per share
* Gold Standard Ventures - Battle Mountain agreed to pay
termination fee to gold standard of $1.25 million upon
occurrence of certain termination events
* Gold Standard Ventures - Co gave Battle Mountain loan of
$1.55 million to replace amount paid to buy remaining 40%
interest in Lewis Gold Project on April 11
* Gold Standard Ventures Corp - Under terms of deal, on
closing, each Battle Mountain shareholder will receive 0.1891 of
a common share of gold standard
* Gold Standard Ventures - Under deal terms each Battle
Mountain shareholder will also receive additonal $0.08 in cash
for each Battle Mountain share held
