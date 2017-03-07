March 7 Goldbach Group AG:
* Business results for 2016: sharp increase in revenue and profit - Goldbach Group right on
track
* FY sales up 5.4 percent to 496 million Swiss francs ($490.31 million) - EBITDA up 16
percent - net profit of 8.8 million francs (+25 percent)
* FY EBITDA rose by 15.6 percent to 32.5 million francs
* After taxes and minority interests, FY net profit attributable to shareholders of Goldbach
Group thus came to 8.8 million francs, compared to 7.0 million francs in prior year (+25.1
percent)
* Less special effects from adjustments in business portfolio, FY net profit rose by 21.9
percent to 7.5 million francs
* Requested that general meeting approves a 20 percent higher payment of 1.20 franc per
share from capital reserves
* For 2017, Goldbach anticipates organic sales growth in low single-digit percentage range
along with a rise in EBITDA in mid single-digit percentage range
* For 2017, Goldbach anticipates a net profit attributable to shareholders of 9.0 million to
11.0 million francs
* Goldbach abides by medium-term goals it announced last year for planning period 2016 to
2018
* Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle have informed board of directors of Goldbach Group that
they will leave board of directors at general meeting of April 6, 2017
* Board of directors will propose to general meeting to leave two seats vacant for time
being
($1 = 1.0116 Swiss francs)
