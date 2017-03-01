March 1 Goldbach Group AG:

* Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle have informed board of directors of Goldbach Group that they will step down from board at general meeting on 6 April 2017

* Board of directors will propose to general meeting to leave positions vacant for time being