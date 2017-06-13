June 13 Goldbond Group Holdings Ltd:

* Expects to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017

* Co is in course of carrying out impairment assessment on its interests in joint venture and associate

* Expected result due to share of loss of a joint venture rongzhong group limited of not less than HK$820 million

* Impairment provision, if any, may cause company to report a further loss for year