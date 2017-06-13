UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Goldbond Group Holdings Ltd:
* Expects to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Co is in course of carrying out impairment assessment on its interests in joint venture and associate
* Expected result due to share of loss of a joint venture rongzhong group limited of not less than HK$820 million
* Impairment provision, if any, may cause company to report a further loss for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources