* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 26 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million, advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in gold production over next 5 years
* Qtrly gold production of 655,000 ounces at low AISC of $800 per ounce, compared to 784,000 ounces at aisc of $836 per ounce
* 2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) at AISC of approximately $850 per ounce (+/- 5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.