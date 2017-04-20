April 20 Goldcorp Inc :
* Goldcorp commences supported take-over bid for Exeter
* Total consideration being offered for all of issued and
outstanding shares of Exeter is approximately $247 million
* Has formally commenced an offer supported by board of
directors of Exeter to acquire all of issued and outstanding
shares of Exeter
* Offer will be open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. EDT on
may 26, 2017
* Board of Exeter, on unanimous recommendation of its
special committee, has unanimously approved Goldcorp's
acquisition of Exeter
* Board of directors of Exeter has unanimously recommended
that Exeter shareholders tender their shares to offer
* All of directors and officers of Exeter, representing
about 11 pct of Exeter's outstanding shares, have agreed to
tender their shares to offer
