UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
* FY revenue $ 7.21 billion versus $ 6.51 billion
* FY core net profit $ 399.6 million versus $10.4 million
* Propose final dividend of 0.635 singapore cents per ordinary share
* "Operating performance will continue to be affected by prices of cpo and competing seed oils"
* "Palm oil industry is expected to benefit from increasing demand particularly domestic consumption growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources