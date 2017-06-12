June 12 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment enters into definitive agreement to
acquire American Casino & Entertainment Properties for $850
million
* Acquisition to significantly increase revenues and EBITDA,
expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings
per share
* Expects to achieve approximately $18 million of annual
run-rate synergies post-closing
* Deal to consist of $781 million cash plus about four
million shares of co's stock issued to Whitehall Street Real
Estate Partners 2007
* After closing, co will operate over 15,800 slot machines,
114 table games, more than 5,100 hotel rooms across 8 casino
properties
* Has received committed financing totaling $1.1 billion to
fund cash consideration and to refinance golden's existing
credit facilities
* Financing commitment includes a $100 million revolving
credit facility to support Golden's future organic and strategic
growth initiatives
