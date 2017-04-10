UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Cargill Inc:
* Golden Growers Cooperative - co, Cargill,American Crystal Sugar Co entered into consent agreement dated as of April 4, to be effective on Jan 1, 2018
* Golden Growers Cooperative - agreement relating to lease of progold's wet-milling facility to Cargill, co's interest in Progold Ltd Liability Co
* Golden Growers Cooperative -Progold,Cargill entered into second amended facility lease and Cargill,American Crystal entered into option agreement as of April 4
* Golden Growers Cooperative -under consent agreement, co approves, consents to transfer of 50pct interest in progold from American Crystal to Cargill in event cargill exercises its option Source text:(bit.ly/2orYCdx) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources