US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 4 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd
* Golden leaf announces terms of private placement
* Golden leaf holdings - to sell in a private placement up to 125 million subscription receipts at c$0.28 per subscription receipt for proceeds of up to c$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.