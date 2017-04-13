BRIEF-Consort Medical says FY revenue 294 mln stg vs 276.9 mln stg
* Consort medical plc - fy revenue 294.0 million stg versus. 276.9 million stg
April 13 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd
* Board of directors of ccbc has resolved to terminate any further evaluation of or negotiation regarding going private
* Company will not continue to pursue going private
* Received letter from ccbc and informed purchaser's future plans regarding CCBC after disposal is completed and overall viability of going private Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consort medical plc - fy revenue 294.0 million stg versus. 276.9 million stg
* Says it wins bid for construction project worth 1.5 million yuan
* BACTIGUARD HAS ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH GADA ITALIA SRL ("GADA"), A SPECIALIZED AND LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF MEDICAL DEVICES AND INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)