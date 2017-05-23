May 23 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Q Anastasia
(to be renamed Golden Anastasia)
* Golden Ocean has issued 550,000 consideration shares to
Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in
exchange for the vessel
* Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated March
14, 2017 where Golden Ocean Group Limited announced that it has
entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in
an all-share transaction where the Company will issue in
aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)