Feb 28 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 net result $6.5 million (Reuters poll $-13 million)
* says better rates will also have a positive impact on our
results for q1 of 2017
* Adjusted ebitda in q4 was $24.2 million compared with $8.6
million in q3 of 2016
* Golden ocean group ltd says q4 was also characterized by
rate volatility, which could be an early sign of a recovering
market
* Reached agreement with shipyards to defer delivery of ten
newbuildings and achieved aggregate price reductions of $15.3
million
* As earnings have strengthened and are now above levels
anticipated in our q1 2016 restructuring, we expect that a cash
sweep will be triggered in q2 of 2017
* Given our significant leverage to an improving market, any
sustained period of market strength will allow us to begin to
deleverage company's balance sheet
* Golden ocean group ltd says on market outlook: based on
cautious estimates for demand growth combined with low fleet
growth, utilization should continue to improve going forward.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)