Kia Motors tops JD Power quality study
June 21 Kia Motors topped an initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on owner responses for the second consecutive year, business consultancy J.D. Power said on Wednesday.
May 24 Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Golden ocean q1 net result $-17.9 million (Reuters poll $-19 million)
* Golden ocean q1 operating result $-5.4 million (Reuters poll $-8 million)
* Golden ocean group ltd: expects to see continued volatility over the course of the year
* Golden ocean group ltd: the current order book is at acceptable levels and new regulations should over time also keep scrapping activity up
* Golden ocean group ltd: however, new ordering of vessels is a threat to a broader recovery in the dry bulk market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.
