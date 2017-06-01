UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Golden Pyramids Plaza
* FY standalone net profit $36.4 million versus loss of $33.5 million year ago
* FY standalone revenue $142.6 million versus $144.8 million year ago
* Egyptian Pound floatation resulted in FY forex loss of $11.3 million Source: (bit.ly/2rebNzu) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources