BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 10 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Q1 gold production of 11,406 ounces
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.02
* Q1 revenue totaled $14.8 million
* Qtrly silver production of 64,581 ounces
* Plant throughput averaged 8,821 tons per day in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.