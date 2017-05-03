May 3 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star reports first quarter 2017 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

* On track to achieve its full year 2017 guidance in terms of gold production, cash operating cost per ounce

* Qtrly income per share attributable to golden star shareholders $0.00

* Qtrly adjusted income per share attributable to golden star shareholders - basic $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for 2017 capital expenditures of $63 million, which includes enhanced exploration budget

* Gold production in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in line with production results for q1 of 2017

* Q1 revenue $68.5 million versus $61.1 million