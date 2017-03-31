BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
March 31 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd :
* Voluntary Announcement Acquisition Of Land
* Deal for a total consideration of rmb393.5 million
* Wuxi golden wheel real estate succeeded in a public auction to acquire land-use-right of a land parcel
* Unit succeeded in a public auction to acquire land-use-right of a land parcel in wuxi city
Source text (bit.ly/2ogs7zj)
Further company coverage:
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up his position as chairman of Lloyd's, following retirement of John Nelson Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.