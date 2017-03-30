March 30Goldenmax International Technology Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 250 percent to 300 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 160 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (40 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mVBRd5

