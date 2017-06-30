UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd:
* Gold Podium, and Pan, as purchaser, entered into Tianjin sale and purchase agreement
* Gold Podium has agreed to sell sale share and sale loan at aggregate consideration of approximately HK$734.2 million
* Group expects to recognise a gain from disposal of approximately HK$759,000 in accounts for year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources