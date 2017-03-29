Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd
* references are made to initial announcement and joint announcement issued by offeror and company dated 27 March 2017.
* Optima Capital, on behalf of offeror, will make a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all offer shares
* deal for each offer share hk$9.0 in cash
* "depending on exercise price of each relevant option, option offer price ranges from hk$2.4991 to hk$6.31 per option."
* application been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares with effect from 1 : 00 p.m. On Wednesday, 29 March
* on assumption that no option is exercised before close of offers and offers are accepted in full, value of share offer is approximately hk$11,443.5 million
* offeror intends to finance cash required for offers from two committed loan facilities from independent financial institutions
* "offeror considers that privatisation of company will facilitate business integration between offeror and company"
* In aggregate, offers are valued at approximately hk$11,736.5 million
* offeror is Silver Starlight Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.