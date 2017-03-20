BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd :
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 21 march 2017
* Board was informed by Pan Sutong, chairman of board that he proposes to privatise co by making a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all issued shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing