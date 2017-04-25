April 25Goldlok Toys Holdings Guangdong Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 22.9 million yuan to 32 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (22.9 million yuan)

* Says auction sale of factory and land usage right as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3U6cAC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)