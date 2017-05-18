BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 18 Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc
* Announces offering of shares of common stock
* Says offering 3.25 million common shares
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)