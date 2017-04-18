April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common
share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per
common share
* Says Q1 annualized roe was 11.4 percent versus 6.4 percent
* CET1 ratio (Basel III advanced) was 12.9 percent as of
March 31 versus. 13.1 percent as of December 31
* Quarterly net revenue $8.03 billion versus $6.34 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $8.45
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per common share increased by 1.4% during the
quarter to $184.98
* Q1 net revenues in fixed income, currency and commodities
client execution were $1.69 billion, essentially unchanged
* Net revenues in investment banking were $1.70 billion for
the first quarter of 2017, 16 percent higher than the first
quarter of 2016
* Says operating expenses were $5.49 billion for the first
quarter of 2017, 15 percent higher than the first quarter of
2016
* Q1 net revenues in equities were $1.67 billion for the
first quarter of 2017, 6 percent lower than the first quarter of
2016
* Says non-compensation expenses were $2.20 billion for the
first quarter of 2017, 5 percent higher than the first quarter
of 2016
* Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says "operating environment was
mixed, with client activity challenged in certain market-making
businesses" in the quarter
* Says during Q1, fixed income, currency and commodities
client execution operated in an environment characterized by
political uncertainty
* On April 17, board authorized repurchase of additional
50.0 million shares of stock pursuant to firm's existing share
repurchase program
Source text: bit.ly/2nYCRmE
Further company coverage: