Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Goldmoney Inc:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* Goldmoney Inc says consolidated revenue of $523.8 million for 2017, an increase of $265.1 million over FY 2016
* Goldmoney Inc says 2017 group gross operating profit of $8.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million over FY 2016
* Goldmoney Inc says 2017 gold equivalent client assets under custody growth of 10% to 34.8 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.