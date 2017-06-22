June 22 Goldmoney Inc:

* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017

* Goldmoney Inc says consolidated revenue of $523.8 million for 2017, an increase of $265.1 million over FY 2016

* Goldmoney Inc says 2017 group gross operating profit of $8.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million over FY 2016

* Goldmoney Inc says 2017 gold equivalent client assets under custody growth of 10% to 34.8 tonnes