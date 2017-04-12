BRIEF-Next Games to cooperate with Alcon Entertainment on Blade Runner 2049 mobile game
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ALCON ENTERTAINMENT AND NEXT GAMES PARTNER TO CREATE BLADE RUNNER 2049 MOBILE GAME
April 12 Goldpac Group Ltd:
* Board recommended payment of a special dividend of hk6.0 cents (equivalent to approximately rmb5.3 cents) per ordinary share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ALCON ENTERTAINMENT AND NEXT GAMES PARTNER TO CREATE BLADE RUNNER 2049 MOBILE GAME
BERLIN, June 15 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.