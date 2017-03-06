March 6 Goldstrike Resources Ltd :
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining
Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* If Newmont elects to proceed with phase 2, it must incur
minimum of an additional $16 million in exploration expenditures
* Newmont agreed to purchase 12.7 million units of
Goldstrike by way of non-brokered private placement at price of
C$0.4742 per unit
* Under strategic alliance, Goldstrike has agreed to grant
to Newmont right to earn 51% interest in Goldstrike's plateau
project
* After completion of phase 2, Newmont must fund all
expenditures on plateau
* If Newmont does not complete phase 1 or phase 2, its
interest will revert to 49% in Co's plateau project
* Proceeds from placement to be used to fund 2017
exploration program on plateau project, which will be jointly
managed by Newmont,Co
