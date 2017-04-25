April 25 Goldwin Inc:

* Says it will distribute 350,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to Mizuho Trust & Banking Co Ltd

* To raise 0.4 million yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is to be determined

