UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
March 20 Golub Capital BDC Inc
* Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to invest in portfolio companies in accordance with investment objective, strategies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to c$1.75 million
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.