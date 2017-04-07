UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* Bought back on-market 9.5 million shares of co pursuant to general mandate to buy back shares granted by shareholders of co
* Highest purchase price was hk$1.09 and lowest purchase price was hk$1.08, and an aggregate of hk$10,259,920 was utilized for such shares buy back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources