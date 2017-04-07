April 7 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Bought back on-market 9.5 million shares of co pursuant to general mandate to buy back shares granted by shareholders of co

* Highest purchase price was hk$1.09 and lowest purchase price was hk$1.08, and an aggregate of hk$10,259,920 was utilized for such shares buy back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)