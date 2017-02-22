UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* Profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to decline as compared with corresponding period last year
* Group's profit in second half of 2016 is expected to be significantly higher as compared with first half
* Net profit ratio is also expected to increase in second half as compared with first half
* For year ended 31 december 2016 profit attributable is expected to decrease by 65% to 75%
* For year ended 31 dec 2016 sales revenue of group is expected to grow by more than 18% as compared with corresponding period last year
* "It is expected that group's results will improve upon completion of strategic transformation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources