April 5 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Bought back on-market 25.9 million shares of co pursuant to general mandate to buy back shares granted by shareholders of co to board

* Purchase price per share was hk$1.07, and an aggregate of hk$27.7 million was utilized by company for such shares buy back