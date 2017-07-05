UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 Good Times Restaurants Inc
* Good Times Restaurants Inc- Good Times' same store sales increased 3.7 pct in its fiscal q3 ended june 27
* Says bad Daddy's Q3 adjusted same store sales increase 1.0 pct
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - excluding cherry creek location bad daddy's qtrly same store sales increased 1.0 pct for q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources