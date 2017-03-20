BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct stake in Tata Technologies for $360 mln
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
March 21 Goodman Property Trust:
* Announce a package of new developments at Highbrook Business Park totalling $44.0 million
* New projects will add an additional 60 apartments
* Five projects are expected to generate around $3.7 million of annual rental income once completed
* All figures in NZ$
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR