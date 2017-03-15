March 16 Goodman Property Trust:

* Announce further disposals as part of trust's asset recycling programme

* Unconditional sale is expected to settle before end of march 2017

* Commercial buildings & associated development land at show place in addington, have been sold to local investor for nz$14 million

* Largest being disposal of millennium and yellow hq office properties at 600-604 great south road in auckland, for $210 million

* Trust will hold investment for a maximum period of two years and expects to receive an annual return of 8%

* To facilitate transaction, gmt has subscribed for $12 million of units in property syndicate that now owns asset

* All figures in nz$

