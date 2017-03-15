March 16 Goodman Property Trust:
* Announce further disposals as part of trust's asset
recycling programme
* Unconditional sale is expected to settle before end of
march 2017
* Commercial buildings & associated development land at show
place in addington, have been sold to local investor for nz$14
million
* Largest being disposal of millennium and yellow hq office
properties at 600-604 great south road in auckland, for $210
million
* Trust will hold investment for a maximum period of two
years and expects to receive an annual return of 8%
* To facilitate transaction, gmt has subscribed for $12
million of units in property syndicate that now owns asset
* All figures in nz$
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: