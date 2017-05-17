Fitch says South Africa's new mining rules may deter investment
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Fitch Ratings agency said on Monday that new regulations seeking to accelerate black ownership in South Africa's mining industry would deter investment.
May 18 Goodman Property Trust:
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
* FY profit before tax NZ$220.5 million compared to NZ$247.9 million previously
* Reports 15.9% increase in FY cash earnings to 7.08 cents per unit and full year cash distributions of 6.65 cents per unit
* Operating earnings for 2018 financial year are forecast to be 9.0 cents per unit before tax
* "Cash distributions will be maintained at 6.65 cents per unit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces stock fraction for 2016 final dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend
* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO