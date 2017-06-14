BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:
* Goodrich Petroleum announces haynesville shale well result, operational update and increased guidance
* Current production for company is approximately 50,000 mcfe per day
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company has increased its q4 of 2017 guidance to an average of 55,000 - 60,000 mcfe per day
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company is expected to spud its next well, franks 25&24 no. 1 (estimated 69% wi, 50% nri) middle of July
* Has leased approximately 600 net acres adjacent to its existing acreage in red river Parish, Louisiana
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company now owns rights to approximately 26,000 net acres in Haynesville
* Company will earn acreage through drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings