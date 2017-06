May 9 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Goodrich Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q1 revenue $9.4 million

* Goodrich Petroleum - production for quarter totaled 2.3 bcfe, with average daily production of approximately 26,000 mcfe per day (79pct natural gas)

* Capital expenditure budget for 2017 is expected to range between $40 million - 50 million.

* Qtrly net loss of $0.63 per basic share