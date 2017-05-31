BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 Goodrich Petroleum Corp
* Goodrich petroleum announces haynesville shale well result, acreage acquisition, acreage swap and operational update
* Goodrich petroleum-entered deal to buy up to 2,200 net acres adjacent to existing acreage in core of haynesville shale play in desoto parish,louisiana
* Goodrich petroleum corp- will earn the acreage through drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico