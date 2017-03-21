RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 21 Google:
* Google says taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content - blog
* Google says have also tightened safeguards to ensure that ads show up only against legitimate creators in YouTube Partner Program- blog Source bit.ly/2nMQwcC Further company coverage:
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week closing high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.