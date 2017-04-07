Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Making the Fact Check label in Google News available everywhere, and expanding it into Search globally in all languages Source text - bit.ly/2oHxqbt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv