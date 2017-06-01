June 1 Alphabet Inc
* Google says it has joined the coalition for better ads -
blog
* Google - plan to have chrome stop showing ads on websites
that are not compliant with the "better ads standards" starting
in early 2018
* Google - with funding choices, now in beta, publishers can
show customized message to visitors using ad blocker
* Google-With funding choices, publishers can invite
visitors to enable ads, or pay for pass that removes all ads on
site through new google contributor
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLPwWl)
Further company coverage: