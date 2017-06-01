June 1 Alphabet Inc

* Google says it has joined the coalition for better ads‍​ - blog

* Google - plan to have chrome stop showing ads on websites that are not compliant with the "better ads standards" starting in early 2018

* Google - with funding choices, now in beta, publishers can show customized message to visitors using ad blocker

* Google-With funding choices, publishers can invite visitors to enable ads, or pay for pass that removes all ads on site through new google contributor