BRIEF-JETWAY INFORMATION says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
May 23 Gooroo Ventures Ltd
* Readify has signed an enterprise agreement with gooroo
* Readify expects to employ 100 tech professionals this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)