BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 GoPro Inc -
* GoPro to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes will mature on April 15, 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of GoPro, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears
* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay aggregate prepayment of prepaid forward
* Expects to enter privately negotiated prepaid forward stock purchase transaction with an affiliate of an initial purchaser in note offering
* As per prepaid forward agreement, GoPro will purchase shares of class a common stock, for settlement on or around April 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters