Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
April 6 Gore Spain Holdings Socimi I SA :
* Says formalizes sale of 12 companies from the logistics warehouses section of its assets portfolio for 243.4 million euros ($259.3 million)
* Says price represents a premium of 25 pct over the assets valuation, carried out on June 30, 2016
* Says after this sale, its portfolio will be comprised of 6 companies and corresponding assets, with an approximate valuation of 103 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.