April 27 Gorman-Rupp Co:

* Gorman-Rupp reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales fell 7.6 percent to $92.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Backlog of orders was $96.9 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $111.0 million at march 31, 2016

* Capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are presently planned to be in range of $8 to $10 million