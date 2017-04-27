BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Gorman-Rupp Co:
* Gorman-Rupp reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 sales fell 7.6 percent to $92.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Backlog of orders was $96.9 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $111.0 million at march 31, 2016
* Capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are presently planned to be in range of $8 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer